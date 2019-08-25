Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding Maintained by Ccm Investment Advisers Llc; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Position by $352,184

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 37,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 112,344 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 74,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 1.22 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 6,821 shares to 12,445 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,611 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cetera Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 2,407 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ser Automobile Association holds 0.45% or 653,379 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Advsr Lc has 2,522 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cap Inv Of America Incorporated stated it has 3.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vision Mngmt holds 1.28% or 17,314 shares. Bristol John W Ny reported 250,153 shares stake. Castleark Limited Company accumulated 78,272 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Roundup: Tariffs, FAA, Russia, Music, App Store, Security – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy With High-Margin Recurring Revenue – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) invested in 0.07% or 54,551 shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 15,786 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Westpac holds 0% or 34,447 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 593,502 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 270 shares. American Century Companies invested in 0% or 9,417 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.05% or 2.03M shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 201,408 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 9,941 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company accumulated 0% or 1,678 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cleararc has 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).