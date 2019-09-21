Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding Boosted by Northern Trust Corp; Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake as Shares Declined

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 62,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3.80 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $311.47 million, up from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 2.43 million shares traded or 36.63% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,441 shares to 91,500 shares, valued at $99.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 578,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 15,457 shares stake. Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Albert D Mason holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 33,744 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 754,168 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 22,446 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. 318 were reported by Motco. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability reported 95,248 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 26,389 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 59,039 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr accumulated 12,915 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 28,723 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Erin Lanuti to New Chief Innovation Officer Role – prnewswire.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omnicom dips as McDonald’s picks new agency – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 1.53M shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $31.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 89,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 1.24 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Victory Cap Inc has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 29,467 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 0.26% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 328,305 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,147 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa invested in 144,106 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Next Fincl invested 0.18% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Frontier Mgmt Co Ltd Llc accumulated 546,299 shares. Motco reported 139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meritage Group Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 1.35M shares. 7,992 were reported by Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Zweig accumulated 60,000 shares. National Investment Ser Wi has invested 0.98% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Electronic Arts Stock Is Hopping Again Today – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 39.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.