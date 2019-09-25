Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Pzena Investment Management Lowered Its Stake; Lodestar Investment Counsel Cut Its Medtronic Plc F (MDT) Position as Share Value Rose

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc F (MDT) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 34,918 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, down from 38,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 6.25M shares traded or 37.77% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 4.24 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347.49 million, down from 5.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $78.7. About 1.76 million shares traded or 0.61% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 15.13 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 249,622 shares to 903,259 shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 81,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 5,973 shares. Everence Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 3,799 shares. Chicago Equity Prns reported 37,170 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 42,344 were accumulated by Van Strum And Towne. Lvw Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 5,220 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Co owns 69 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridges Invest Mngmt accumulated 18,824 shares. Amp Cap, a Australia-based fund reported 157,999 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt accumulated 32,273 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Company State Bank reported 64,032 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 3.74M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 41,874 shares stake.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.44 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

