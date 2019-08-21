Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Nomura Holdings Has Cut Its Holding; As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Price Declined, Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased Holding

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $418.29. About 401,470 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – Maker of Smith & Wesson guns responds to BlackRock on product safety, business practices; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Add Three Executives as Independent Directors; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC REPORTS 12.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS ALSO SEE OPPORTUNITIES IN 15-YEAR MORTGAGES; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock’s ETFs Slow Even as Assets Hit $6.3 Trillion (Correct); 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Total Voting Rights

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 82.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 89,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 18,547 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 108,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 1.14 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 14.89 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

