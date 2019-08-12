Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Holding; As Sasol LTD (SSL) Share Value Declined, Advisors Asset Management Has Boosted by $300,060 Its Stake

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 470,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 368,412 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89 million, down from 838,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 1.23 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 10,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 44,709 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 34,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 237,163 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 12/03/2018 – SASOL SAYS PACT LONG-TERM MARKETING PACT FOR ETHYLENE GLYCOLS; 12/03/2018 – Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Lower Gas Volumes Produced Due to Less New Wells Completed; 28/05/2018 – Union may strike over black employees’ share plan at S.Africa’s Sasol -state mediator; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – NO CASH DIVIDEND BE DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Record Date For The Free Share Allocation Relating To Sasol Khanyisa; 06/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Declaration And Finalisation Announcement; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Sasol Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON 11 SOUTH AFRICAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING CONFIRMATION OF SOVEREIGN RATING AT BAA3 STABLE

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lmp Capital And Income Fund (SCD) by 207,350 shares to 299,687 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd Cl A (NYSE:CZZ) by 54,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,645 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79M for 15.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 34,447 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 235,524 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 243,924 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company Ltd owns 20,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 3.67 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Washington Trust Com has 0.12% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 27,197 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.2% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bp Pcl owns 57,000 shares. Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp accumulated 2.55% or 1.23M shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 3,095 shares. Legacy Prtnrs accumulated 4,800 shares. Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com has invested 0.46% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kempen Cap Nv invested in 138,219 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 32 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 8,811 shares.