Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Cut Stake; Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stake Boosted by Westchester Capital Management Llc

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 2.19 million shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – THERANOS SAYS CBS `60 MINUTES’ STORY `MISLEADING & INCOMPLETE’; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS); 17/05/2018 – DUTCH APRIL ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 3.9 PCT AFTER 3.9 PCT IN MARCH – CBS; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 470,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,412 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89 million, down from 838,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 2.92M shares traded or 50.11% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Lc accumulated 1.39% or 19,240 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank accumulated 43,138 shares. National Pension Service invested in 284,909 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability owns 96,525 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 3,117 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Cibc Mkts invested in 61,030 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hills National Bank And Co reported 0.07% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). France-based Comgest Investors Sas has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 2.72 million were accumulated by Jensen Invest. Hartford Financial Management accumulated 0.02% or 600 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 6,758 shares. 1,001 are held by Gru One Trading Lp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 256,772 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 3,158 shares to 51,636 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 9,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,051 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 19,145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 450,631 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 6,483 are held by Asset Mngmt Gru Incorporated. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 49,642 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Llc holds 204,582 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd holds 4.78M shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 645,357 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,946 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Farmers National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Company invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,386 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 188,437 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. James Inv Research reported 37 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc holds 8,994 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $72.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,453 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).