Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Cut Its Stake by $10.52 Million; Filament Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $533,700

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 146,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 6.70M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.94 million, down from 6.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.41 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC)

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 15.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TBWA\Media Arts Lab Appoints Ricardo Adolfo as Executive Creative Director for Japan and Korea – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 1.66 million shares to 14.83M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 400,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 3.16 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 62,669 are held by Exane Derivatives. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 0.92% or 138,219 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com owns 4,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Private Cap holds 0.35% or 16,000 shares. 30,124 are held by Etrade Cap Management Ltd. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 960 shares. Donaldson Ltd Com stated it has 3,425 shares. Country Club Na holds 1.08% or 125,643 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.12% or 262,906 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 250 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.2% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 0.01% stake. Waverton Inv holds 7.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 78,487 shares. Moreover, B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has 1.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Koshinski Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,319 shares. 1,622 are held by Field And Main Natl Bank. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 1.34% or 57,493 shares. Veritas Invest (Uk) holds 323 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.91% or 4,691 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP holds 0.18% or 7,832 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 2.32% or 2.28M shares. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 639 shares stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 261,514 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Fiduciary owns 30,985 shares. Icon Advisers Communication accumulated 2,594 shares.