Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Ledyard National Bank Decreased Its Holding by $594,936 as Market Value Rose; Conning Position in 3M Co (MMM) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 8,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,138 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 51,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 1.31M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA

Conning Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 2,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.28 million, down from 191,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $165.7 lastly. It is down 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Com Inc accumulated 5,166 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,470 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.90 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested in 0.13% or 223,062 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,941 shares. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 324,209 shares. World Asset reported 16,337 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 67,930 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 104,161 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 13,077 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.12% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Invesco reported 2.03M shares.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 12,050 shares to 21,715 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 16,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $350.25 million for 13.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was sold by Bauman James L. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1.83 million shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cleararc Capital has invested 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ami Asset Mngmt Corp invested in 1.41% or 92,162 shares. Fagan Associates reported 0.51% stake. Truepoint reported 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Com owns 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,394 shares. Rnc Capital Management Llc reported 1,797 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 60,400 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,919 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation owns 47,844 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Granite Inv Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 14,646 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated reported 1.13% stake.