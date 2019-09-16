Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Holding by $405,000; Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $3.14 Million

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom tussles with US government over Qualcomm bid

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 53.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 4,290 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 3.53M shares traded or 96.30% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15M and $242.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.