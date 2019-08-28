Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Agf Investments Decreased Its Holding by $687,168; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Newport Asia Upped Stake by $70.96 Million

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 9,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.42 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 1.40 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 3.53 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chinese Tech’s Triple Whammy, And Baidu’s Limits For iQIYI – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/20: (HGV) (JCP) (BIDU) Higher; (SYBX) (SRPT) (FN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Chinese Internet Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox’s New Solutions to Enhance Data Center Performance – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 14.50 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. River Road Asset Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 643,221 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt accumulated 92,313 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 256,772 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 345,427 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,300 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.21% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Focused Wealth holds 960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership owns 1.51M shares. Amp reported 181,272 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.06% or 4,016 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 18,723 shares. Davenport And Lc has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp invested in 216,402 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 11.24M shares.