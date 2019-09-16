Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) EPS Estimated At $1.30; Last Week Facebook, Inc. (FB) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. See Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.84% from last quarter’s $1.24 EPS. OMC’s profit would be $282.78M giving it 15.41 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Omnicom Group Inc.’s analysts see -22.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 2.33M shares traded or 29.71% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold Facebook, Inc. shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amarillo Financial Bank holds 1.2% or 15,550 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartwell J M L P, New York-based fund reported 264,458 shares. First Bancshares accumulated 41,874 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 77,436 shares. Marathon Partners Equity Mgmt Ltd Com reported 8.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 1.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 63,087 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 2,261 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 60,017 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 3.93M shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 109,445 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 4.48 million shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 4.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dean Investment Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,446 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. Shares for $4.05 million were sold by THIEL PETER.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $534.04 billion. The Company’s solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. It has a 31.66 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES INTERNAL DEFINITION OF ‘TERRORISM’ FOR FIRST TIME; 27/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters; 04/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Takes Questions on Facebook Data Rift; 09/04/2018 – Facebook co-founder says reckoning over its data use is `overdue’; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach; 18/04/2018 – Facebook could inadvertently benefit from new European privacy rules; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Bespoke Analysis Report 2018 – Improve Ad Spend, Make Better Targeted Social Content – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Facebook has admitted that 87 million users’ profiles were shared with Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Developer behind the app at the center of data scandal disputes Facebook’s story

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omnicom dips as McDonald’s picks new agency – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Erin Lanuti to New Chief Innovation Officer Role – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $17.43 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold Omnicom Group Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 10.21 million shares. American Century invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Community Comml Bank Na accumulated 23,884 shares. Acropolis Inv Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 10,749 shares. Korea holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 8,600 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 0.61% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 13,584 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Gru has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 7,443 shares. 48,091 are held by First Merchants. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 140,000 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 95,980 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).