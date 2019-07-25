Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Advertising Agencies company, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omnicom Group Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 3.55% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Omnicom Group Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Omnicom Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group Inc. 0.00% 54.90% 5.60% Industry Average 17.16% 44.73% 15.10%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Omnicom Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group Inc. N/A 78 13.20 Industry Average 591.59M 3.45B 11.04

Omnicom Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 0.00 2.00

With consensus target price of $84.33, Omnicom Group Inc. has a potential upside of 3.40%. The potential upside of the competitors is 107.73%. Given Omnicom Group Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Omnicom Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omnicom Group Inc. -0.35% 2.93% 7.7% 4.74% 5.56% 8.07% Industry Average 17.44% 2.93% 26.20% 51.78% 10.17% 41.83%

For the past year Omnicom Group Inc. has weaker performance than Omnicom Group Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omnicom Group Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Omnicom Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.00 and 0.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Omnicom Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omnicom Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Omnicom Group Inc. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Omnicom Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.35 which is 34.50% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Omnicom Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Omnicom Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. Its services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services. The companyÂ’s services also include direct, entertainment, experiential, and field, interactive, mobile, multi-cultural, non-profit, promotional, retail, search engine, social media, and sports and event marketing services; and investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, organizational communications, package design, product placement, public affairs, public relations, and reputation consulting services. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. Omnicom Group Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.