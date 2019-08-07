Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is a company in the Advertising Agencies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omnicom Group Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 3.77% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.7% of Omnicom Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.13% of all Advertising Agencies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Omnicom Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group Inc. 0.00% 54.50% 5.50% Industry Average 16.40% 41.37% 12.13%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Omnicom Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group Inc. N/A 78 13.22 Industry Average 741.17M 4.52B 11.09

Omnicom Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 0.00 2.00

Omnicom Group Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $84.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.41%. The potential upside of the rivals is 67.80%. Given Omnicom Group Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Omnicom Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omnicom Group Inc. -0.59% -3.99% 1.58% 3.62% 17.35% 9.53% Industry Average 1.50% 1.73% 1.58% 9.97% 10.25% 25.09%

For the past year Omnicom Group Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that Omnicom Group Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Omnicom Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.26 which is 26.20% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Omnicom Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Omnicom Group Inc.’s peers beat Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. Its services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services. The companyÂ’s services also include direct, entertainment, experiential, and field, interactive, mobile, multi-cultural, non-profit, promotional, retail, search engine, social media, and sports and event marketing services; and investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, organizational communications, package design, product placement, public affairs, public relations, and reputation consulting services. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. Omnicom Group Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.