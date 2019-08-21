Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Declined While Redwood Investments Lifted Position by $7.45 Million; Essex Investment Management Co Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA)

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 93,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23M, up from 132,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 164,067 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 619.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 32,501 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 4,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 10.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 232,698 shares to 411,839 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 20,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,724 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,500 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 14,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eqis invested in 0.04% or 5,417 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 379,221 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 406,100 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. 3,631 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Llc. First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 522,049 shares. Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 195,561 shares. 105,836 were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd. 3.28 million were reported by Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pathstone Family Office holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 237,558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axiom Investors Limited Liability Corporation De holds 38,458 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 6,452 shares to 9,114 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 8,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,195 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A Shs.