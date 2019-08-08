Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Declined While Martin & Company Has Cut by $547,840 Its Holding; Tdam Usa Has Cut Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake by $338,730; Share Price Rose

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 8,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 150,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, down from 158,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 1.27M shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 148,761 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 10,076 shares to 72,823 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leggett & Platt Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leaning Further On Leggett & Platt – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Leggett & Platt Announces New Chief Financial Officer – Stockhouse” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes & Comm Inc has invested 0.07% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,242 shares. Pggm Investments owns 290,805 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 7,207 shares. Rampart Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Cwm Lc owns 889 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 8,554 shares. Verity & Verity Limited invested in 58,686 shares. Monroe Savings Bank And Tru Mi holds 0.45% or 32,781 shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 395,565 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtnrs holds 2.70M shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Co has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 510 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.02% or 14.47 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) & Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EROS, OMCL, KPTI and JE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.