Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Value Declined While Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed by $359,840 Its Position; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Silverback Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 798,190 shares traded or 160.05% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 256,016 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 71,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 33,384 shares. Teton Advsrs accumulated 0.49% or 61,815 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 750 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.15% or 161,273 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.11% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 33,311 shares. Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 65,386 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). West Coast Ltd Liability reported 1.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Texas Yale invested in 36,700 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 21,409 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regions Financial accumulated 264 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 56,482 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors to Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EROS, OMCL, KPTI and JE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $200,567 activity.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 259 shares to 719 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).