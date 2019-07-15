Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Rose While West Coast Financial Cut Its Position by $4.32 Million; Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Holding

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,739 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80 million, up from 87,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 254,337 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 286,024 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,710 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,482 shares. Morgan Stanley has 71,157 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd reported 176,722 shares. Pier Ltd invested in 98,388 shares. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Teton has 0.49% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 6,098 shares stake. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ftb Advsr Inc has 1,159 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Mgmt reported 0.65% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 116,100 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 492,103 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 5,496 shares to 101,519 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. 2,509 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares with value of $161,237 were sold by Taborga Jorge R..

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,275 shares to 11,447 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,557 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

