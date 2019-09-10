Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Declined While Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Its Position by $359,840; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 2.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.03 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.19M, down from 9.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 10.03M shares traded or 156.55% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 138,843 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 139.95 points at 8,116.83 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 127,916 shares to 130,916 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.56% stake. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 4.04 million shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 25,638 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Prudential holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 260,482 shares. Connors Investor has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 36,714 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 44,725 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 57,399 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability has invested 1.51% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 30,311 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 28,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 20,393 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 4,649 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “OMCL LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Omnicell (OMCL) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “OMCL Litigation Deadline: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “OMCL 7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell Inc. – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $20.95 million for 35.28 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares to 58,554 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 12,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).