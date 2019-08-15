Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined While Redwood Investments Upped Stake by $7.45 Million; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding Held by Echo Street Capital Management Llc

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 49,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 990,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20M, up from 940,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 780,189 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 93,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23 million, up from 132,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 189,570 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 300,377 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bb&T accumulated 6,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 4,046 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 252,980 shares. Everence holds 5,710 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 433,603 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability accumulated 293,674 shares. South Dakota Council owns 5,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 6,386 shares in its portfolio. 57,458 were reported by Tygh Capital. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 42,465 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc stated it has 195,561 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp invested in 538,277 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 15,631 shares to 27,574 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 20,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,724 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 66,916 shares to 308,687 shares, valued at $35.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 182,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,516 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).