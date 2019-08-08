Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined While Monroe Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Holding by $359,840; As Olin (OLN) Shares Declined, Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 43,302 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 273,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 925,416 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Gru accumulated 0.03% or 328,918 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 104,410 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 268,803 shares. Beaconlight Limited Liability Corporation reported 776,090 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 304,032 shares. Alps Advsr owns 33,937 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 968,269 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 4,329 shares. Adage Capital Gp Ltd Liability Co owns 8.65M shares. 1,930 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm. Stifel Financial Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 349,512 shares. Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 52,850 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 9,200 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 4,425 shares stake.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 2.34M shares to 8.78M shares, valued at $135.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 31,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares to 79,672 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.53 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.