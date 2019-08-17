Omnicell (OMCL) Stake Has Increased by Natixis; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $5.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30962% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 20/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Commissioner Terrell McSweeny regarding news reports alleging unauthorized use of Facebook data; 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CHANGES CERTAIN PLATFORM APIS TO BE MORE RESTRICTIVE; 02/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service:; 21/03/2018 – California Today: California Today: Facebook Under Fire, Yet Again; 06/03/2018 – New Foils for the Right: Google and Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms

Natixis increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, up from 166,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 273,194 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,888 shares to 38,134 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 4,118 shares. Mairs & Power Inc owns 1,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comgest Investors Sas reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co owns 4,640 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Kessler Invest Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8 shares. New York-based Hound Partners Ltd Liability has invested 8.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 10 holds 1,938 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1.44 million shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt owns 6.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 57,800 shares. 54,589 are owned by Troy Asset Mgmt. Par Capital owns 357,800 shares. Scopus Asset LP reported 525,000 shares. Cantillon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il reported 401,487 shares or 9.08% of all its holdings.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 264,330 shares to 239,025 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,731 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).