Omnicell (OMCL) Shares Declined While Martin & Company Trimmed Position by $547,840; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $479,028

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 223,956 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 17,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 15,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 3.96M shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “OMCL LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” published on September 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Analyst Briefing Shows Off Solution Sales and Cross Selling Opportunities – Cantor – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Sept. 16 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RBGLY, OMCL & IDEX Class Action Update – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $20.95 million for 35.32 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

