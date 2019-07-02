Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Garde Capital Lowered by $1.32 Million Its Position

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 85,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 294,914 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 39,490 shares to 59,280 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) by 35,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 46.99 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. Taborga Jorge R. also sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares. 8,902 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares with value of $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.