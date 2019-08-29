Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Decreased Its Position; As Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Rose, Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.66 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 75,493 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.81% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 374,792 shares traded or 114.48% up from the average. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7,620 shares to 132,959 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Construction Partners Inc by 115,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91M for 32.72 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Omnicell’s Autonomous Pharmacy to Boost Medication Management – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Titan Machinery Inc. to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 Results on August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy These 5 Low Leverage Stocks to Stay Away From Debt Traps – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Titan Machinery (TITN) in Q4 Earnings? – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 29,300 shares to 760,332 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 377,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).

