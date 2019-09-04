Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed by $577,752 Its Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 22,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 27,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.88. About 154,163 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 53,508 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 33.77 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares to 162,200 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 29,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank holds 0% or 278 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,658 shares. 61,815 are held by Teton Advsr. Old Natl Bancorp In has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,847 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability reported 21,409 shares. Dubuque Bank & Tru reported 1,245 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank has 72,200 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). C M Bidwell holds 0.04% or 520 shares. 28,224 were reported by Us State Bank De. 4,538 are held by Greenwood Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 672,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10,063 shares to 87,761 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 56,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13M for 36.36 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 106,192 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Incorporated invested in 7,919 shares. Bell Savings Bank reported 0.24% stake. Baillie Gifford And Company stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 190,351 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Diversified Tru holds 0.02% or 2,805 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested in 196,216 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.26% or 3.67 million shares. Synovus reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc accumulated 17,107 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 9,954 shares.