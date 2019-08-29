Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Position by $359,840; Whitebox Advisors Cut Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $884,934 as Share Value Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 165,580 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 48.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 98,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 104,004 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 202,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 57.25M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connors Investor has 0.54% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 48,763 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 29,155 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 610 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 4,649 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 14,033 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.66% or 252,980 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 430,698 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 5,729 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 228,653 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 42 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 53,837 shares. 100,375 are held by Rhenman And Asset Ab. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 36,714 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,710 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares to 79,672 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability has 4.32M shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M&T Bancorporation Corporation owns 2.85M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.12% or 144,824 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Gp Incorporated holds 0.13% or 35,904 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 621,118 shares. Inr Advisory Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,049 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 458,138 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bb&T reported 560,401 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wesbanco Bancshares Inc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.02% or 220,334 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 27,544 shares.