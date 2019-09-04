Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Teradata Del (TDC) Market Valuation Declined While Fort LP Has Boosted Position by $340,947

Fort Lp increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 157.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 7,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 12,970 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 5,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 221,737 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 45,488 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 49,011 shares to 34,110 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 166,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,455 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 12,069 shares to 195,993 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.