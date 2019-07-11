Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Cut Position; Masco (MAS) Holder Sadoff Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $410,475

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.27% or $11.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 1.51M shares traded or 380.14% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,266 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11 million, down from 852,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 885,442 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com reported 3,631 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eam Ltd has invested 0.38% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 27,369 were accumulated by First Bancorp Of Omaha. Millrace Asset Grp holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 15,904 shares. Virtu Financial Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,728 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 672,556 shares. Citigroup holds 11,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Limited Liability Com reported 0.65% stake. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 116,100 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0% or 750 shares. Kennedy Cap Management, a Missouri-based fund reported 250,266 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. International Grp Inc Inc owns 29,514 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. $82,257 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S on Friday, February 15. Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237 worth of stock.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 39.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 12,069 shares to 195,993 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 12,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $232.40 million for 11.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.