Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Lowered Position by $359,840 as Market Valuation Declined; Cubic Asset Management Raised Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.03. About 127,056 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $213.6. About 11.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.26 million for 35.80 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 7,400 shares. Mason Street Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 13,103 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 25,200 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pnc Fincl Group holds 0.02% or 231,236 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.06% or 62,938 shares. Waddell Reed reported 195,561 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 492,103 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 300,377 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 2,728 are owned by Virtu Limited Co. Greenwood Assoc Limited Co stated it has 4,538 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt owns 8,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,748 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Penn Capital Mgmt Company reported 99,706 shares. Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares to 176,412 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Comm has 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcdaniel Terry Co reported 51,554 shares stake. Strs Ohio has 2.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.43 million shares. Coldstream Cap Management holds 81,770 shares. New England Invest And Retirement Gru reported 17,136 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 186,891 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 5.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Co invested in 31,509 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 13,233 shares stake. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 28,675 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Ensemble Management Limited Company holds 0.35% or 12,645 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt has 2,775 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chase Investment Counsel invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares to 28,947 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,620 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).