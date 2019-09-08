Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Martin & Company Decreased Position by $547,840 as Market Value Declined; Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $347,442; Stock Value Rose

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 268,974 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 253,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, down from 258,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.09% or 173,565 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd reported 41,505 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 16,894 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 3,213 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 116,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.35 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 42,465 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 120 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 15,347 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,384 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 220,342 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Penn Cap Com owns 99,706 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 6.07 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,753 are owned by Miles Capital. New York-based Sandler Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 1.23% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 90,631 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 17,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn holds 12,955 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 32,329 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 676,617 shares. Summit Finance Strategies invested 0.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.32% or 3.68 million shares in its portfolio. Bridges Investment invested in 0.46% or 139,784 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 107,284 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.28% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Covington Invest Advsrs has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Company owns 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,502 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

