Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Lowered Its Position by $306,640 as Shares Declined; Analog Devices Com (ADI) Share Value Rose While Fdx Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.81 Million

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 134,023 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 350.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 17,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 22,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $108.49. About 1.49M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int Finl (XLF) by 102,933 shares to 548,101 shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 3,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,369 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 113,659 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Co Ma reported 18.51 million shares stake. Private Tru Na has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 16 shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 18,748 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Lc invested in 46,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And stated it has 95,940 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Leavell Investment Incorporated accumulated 4,994 shares. Fire Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cls Invests Lc holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Boussard Gavaudan Inv Llp holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 372,168 shares. 9,000 are owned by Bright Rock Mngmt Llc. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 15,717 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc owns 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,685 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.37 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

