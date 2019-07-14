Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Ciena (CIEN) Position Held by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 1.91 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.65% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 1.74M shares traded or 348.06% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold 750 shares worth $59,155.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 32,624 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). King Luther Capital Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 64,325 shares. Moreover, Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc has 0.69% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 11,038 shares. Copper Rock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.21% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 208,250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 20 shares. Moreover, Zacks Inv Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.31% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 113,718 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Aqr Llc holds 0% or 36,714 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 225,292 are owned by Stifel Corporation. Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 36.49 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 50,000 shares to 53,300 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

