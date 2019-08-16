Omnicell (OMCL) Share Value Declined While West Coast Financial Cut Its Position; Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Lowered Its Position by $64.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 169,188 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 78,566 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38 million for 16.42 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 380,650 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 21,136 shares. Captrust holds 0% or 4 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Limited Liability owns 0.68% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 25,000 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 2,613 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 17 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% or 13,336 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 122,802 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Principal Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22,927 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 17 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt invested 0.37% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,730 shares to 31,200 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank invested in 72,200 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has 0.31% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 19,862 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 15,243 shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 14,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset reported 4,455 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 15,347 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,054 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Manchester Mngmt accumulated 610 shares. The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.