Omnicell (OMCL) Share Value Declined While West Coast Financial Cut by $4.32 Million Its Holding; Maryland Capital Management Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $482,850

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.03. About 3.67 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 188,026 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks: Remains A Great Opportunity Despite Analyst Downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks Corp., Entergy Corp and Veritex Holdings – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Luckin Coffee Stock Jumped 25% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.36% stake. Lord Abbett & Lc reported 1.01M shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 91,938 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.03% or 452,384 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Capwealth Limited Co has invested 1.99% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Welch & Forbes Llc holds 105,690 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd Co reported 3,600 shares. Saturna has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 1.31M shares. American Inc owns 586,925 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il stated it has 420,738 shares. Menta Capital Limited Com invested in 0.44% or 13,428 shares. Farmers Financial Bank reported 1.43% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 142,885 shares. Moreover, Somerset Tru has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc Reit by 20,928 shares to 50,746 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Com (NYSE:VMC).

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 27,254 shares to 264,277 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $20.95M for 35.49 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.