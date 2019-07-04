Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Rose While Monroe Bank & Trust Trimmed Position; Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Swedbank Cut by $337,115 Its Position

Swedbank decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 724,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.96M, down from 725,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 159,721 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 478,156 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 9,581 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 19,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street has 1.12 million shares. First Light Asset Limited Liability Com reported 5.48% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 77,393 were reported by Comerica Bancorporation. Paradigm Cap has 2.88% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 406,100 shares. Stephens Invest Management Grp Inc Limited Com owns 0.65% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 396,023 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 14,500 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% stake. 237,558 are held by Bank Of America De. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 25,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 8,885 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 278 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OMCL, NOW, ANIK – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Up 27.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on March 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Omnicell to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on April 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Omnicell (OMCL) Up 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $932,974 activity. Shares for $161,237 were sold by Taborga Jorge R.. JOHNSTON DAN S sold $571,170 worth of stock or 8,902 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 259 shares to 719 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Fl (NYSE:IFF) by 68,428 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $161.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 39,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny reported 69,128 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wright Ser reported 26,367 shares. York Capital Mgmt Global Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 64,022 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Howard Mgmt has 1,192 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co owns 0.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,821 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr owns 180 shares. 83,527 are held by Pictet North America Advsr Sa. 28,038 are owned by Exchange Cap Incorporated. Profund Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vanguard Grp has 84.31M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Csu Producer has 5,000 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 4.58 million shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,446 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt reported 176,592 shares stake.