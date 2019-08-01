Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Declined While Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Position by $359,840; Vf (VFC) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Increased Holding by $340,302

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 480,544 shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 37,859 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 33,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares to 566,551 shares, valued at $61.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 12,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $82,257 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Timpani Mgmt Ltd reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 6,386 were accumulated by Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 31,009 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc owns 21,490 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 20 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 203,993 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Dubuque Bank & Trust & Company holds 1,245 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 13,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 113,718 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 71,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Liability has 2.55% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Piedmont Inv has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Responds to Short Seller GlassHouse Research – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Clark Management Inc has 314,854 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 7,600 are held by Mraz Amerine & Assocs Inc. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 48,323 shares. 4,561 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.44M shares. Nomura stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). King Luther Mgmt owns 1.58% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2.38 million shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Intll Grp Inc Inc accumulated 112,485 shares. Perkins Coie holds 27,263 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Weybosset Research Mgmt Lc reported 3,100 shares. Ameriprise Finance has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,817 shares to 61,402 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 10,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,394 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Large (VV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462 worth of stock.