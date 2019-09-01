Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Declined While Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $614,250

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91 million for 32.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.