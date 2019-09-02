Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Declined While Champlain Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Hess (HES) Shares Rose While Cipher Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 55.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 316,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 253,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, down from 570,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 66.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 24,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 61,970 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 37,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 2.06 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 35.20 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 28,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gru Ltd Co invested in 0.65% or 396,023 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 71,157 shares or 0% of the stock. 520 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd. Northern Corp reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 35,999 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Brinker Capital has 4,601 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prns Llc invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 430,698 shares stake. Moreover, Synovus Finance has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 11,722 shares. Needham Invest Management Lc invested in 3,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 220,342 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 0.04% or 833 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omnicell’s Autonomous Pharmacy to Boost Medication Management – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Omnicell, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 121,530 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $53.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 33,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 969,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Corporation – Strong Company And An Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hess Announces Arrival of Liza Destiny Offshore Guyana – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.