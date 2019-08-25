Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Declined While Wasatch Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Share Value Declined While Regions Financial Cut Its Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 20,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 105,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 125,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 314,342 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 11,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 771,213 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.12 million, down from 782,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duluth Hldgs Inc by 130,467 shares to 251,489 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 141,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.25 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Cap stated it has 99,706 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 4,046 shares. Miles Cap holds 2,526 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,221 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 0.15% or 4,003 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 157,491 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd accumulated 7,400 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.03% or 42,465 shares in its portfolio. Qs Lc owns 1,200 shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 430,698 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 52,446 shares. Axiom Invsts Limited Liability De owns 38,458 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bridges Invest Inc has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crow Point Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 269,000 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 7 shares. Utd Fire Grp has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mason Street Ltd Liability owns 114,033 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 618 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp holds 105,765 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc reported 1.88% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Seabridge Investment Limited Com holds 600 shares. 24,940 are owned by Culbertson A N And Inc. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co holds 0.2% or 3.61 million shares. Company Natl Bank has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nbt Natl Bank N A New York holds 0.38% or 26,954 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (KLD) by 9,236 shares to 14,800 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 26,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994.