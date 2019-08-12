Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Declined While Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Trimmed Position; Legacy Private Trust Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 1,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 18,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 16,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 921,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $82,257 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management Inc invested 0.48% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,054 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pnc Fincl Group accumulated 231,236 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virtu Financial Limited Company owns 2,728 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 21 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 307 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 38,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 4,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wellington Mngmt Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameriprise Inc holds 404,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) & Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EROS, OMCL, KPTI and JE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 3,300 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.14% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 584,759 shares. Fund Management Sa accumulated 0.03% or 14,513 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.22% or 17,837 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc reported 100,521 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 14,917 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Consolidated Group Ltd Liability Co has 27,815 shares for 3.8% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 1,205 shares. 447,300 were reported by Orbimed Advisors Ltd Llc. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.6% or 18,436 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,361 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Contravisory Investment Mngmt holds 1.94% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 18,264 shares. Wheatland Advisors invested in 4,500 shares.