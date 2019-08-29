Omnicell (OMCL) Market Valuation Declined While Pier Capital Has Increased Position by $423,760; Cabot Wealth Management Holding in Idex (IEX) Increased by $442,279

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $165.57. About 220,730 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 5,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 98,388 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, up from 93,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 81,234 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 22,904 shares to 117,106 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yext Inc by 75,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,763 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc/The.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Savings Bank And reported 1,245 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,000 were accumulated by Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 0.04% or 195,561 shares in its portfolio. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated accumulated 15,904 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Texas Yale Corp holds 36,700 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 4,455 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 36,714 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 10,195 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 13,748 shares. Fred Alger has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Ar reported 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 4,356 are owned by Profund Lc. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 868,125 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 540,748 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 4,286 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 46,699 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 6,827 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Primecap Ca reported 0.07% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.48% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 2,041 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Ptnrs has 0.16% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fagan Assoc Inc holds 0.23% or 3,525 shares. 170,633 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. 5,510 were reported by Creative Planning. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.54% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Andra Ap owns 23,400 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 7,064 shares to 10,129 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,872 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).