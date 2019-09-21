Omnicell (OMCL) Holding Held by Redwood Investments Llc; First Merchants Upped Comcast Class A Com (CMCSA) Holding by $367,542

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 56,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 282,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.28M, up from 225,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 197,424 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A Com (CMCSA) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 106,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51M, up from 97,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69,473 were reported by King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation. Moreover, Amer Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 24,250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Summit Creek Advsr Lc reported 177,222 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 956 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Cornercap Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 22,035 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 1.58M shares. Paradigm invested in 3.16% or 403,400 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 99,575 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 41,616 shares in its portfolio. 53,092 were reported by Citigroup.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 106,282 shares to 373,091 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,497 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation reported 12,752 shares stake. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 23,834 shares. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership invested 4.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 908,413 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca accumulated 1,500 shares. Palisade Cap Management Nj holds 0.05% or 39,250 shares in its portfolio. 42,385 were accumulated by Bollard Group Ltd Liability. 32,550 were reported by Schmidt P J Mgmt. 866,700 are held by Alberta Management Corporation. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.68% or 1.99M shares. Chase Counsel holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 83,327 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Numerixs Inv Tech has 0.56% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 45,499 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management owns 132,370 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio.

