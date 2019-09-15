Omnicell (OMCL) Holding Has Boosted by Sfe Investment Counsel; Gentex Com (GNTX) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 119.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, up from 4,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 179,373 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 34.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 17,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The hedge fund held 32,681 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 49,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. It closed at $28.06 lastly. It is down 19.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 16.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Inc reported 172,930 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 610,808 shares. Omers Administration invested in 117,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 216,000 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.03% or 14,596 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc invested in 12,100 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 59,162 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 69,276 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stifel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 287,496 shares. Hillsdale Investment holds 19,850 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 23,510 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 0.03% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 388,989 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. 15 shares valued at $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. $2,510 worth of stock was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 10,947 shares to 18,074 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 20,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (NYSE:EMN).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 14,008 shares to 55,041 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,205 shares, and cut its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 53,092 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,654 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 239 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,387 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 4,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The holds 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 25,283 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 185,739 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 159,055 are owned by Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First State Bank Of Omaha has 0.14% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Fund Management reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 215 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Us State Bank De holds 0.01% or 28,304 shares. Monroe Natl Bank Mi invested in 0.65% or 22,447 shares.