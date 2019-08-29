Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Lifted Position by $1.51 Million; Steel Partners Holdings LP Upped Position in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by $6.50 Million as Market Value Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 388,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.39 million, up from 369,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 20,998 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.95 million market cap company. It closed at $13.3 lastly. It is down 18.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent Confirmed It Has Received a Non-Binding Indication of Interest From Steel Partners; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $389M-$452M; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.4% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kornitzer Management Ks stated it has 0.12% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Teton Advsr Inc reported 61,815 shares. Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.12% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.28 million shares. Art Advsr Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 19,862 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 4,649 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 4,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 57,373 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 4,003 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 2,899 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Invs Limited Com has invested 1.33% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 58,192 shares to 260,362 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 5,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,571 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited Shs (NYSE:G).