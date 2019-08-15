Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Tygh Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Fil LTD Lowered Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $5.83 Million; Share Value Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 27,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 29,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 82,100 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 44,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.83M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.03B market cap company. It closed at $123.27 lastly. It is down 7.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41,324 shares to 64,806 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 25,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,391 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,383 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 208 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 396,023 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 27,702 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 37,274 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,381 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Llc has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Zacks Mngmt accumulated 16,894 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 19,016 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 37,879 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 229,472 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 13,665 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Omnicell Inc.– OMCL – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Omnicell, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr owns 587 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,034 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 340,461 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0.05% or 6,529 shares. New York-based Healthcor Mngmt Lp has invested 0.77% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Proffitt Goodson invested 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Llc has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,800 shares. Ativo Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 14,437 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 7,064 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 28,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 9,933 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.68 million shares. 8.67 million are owned by Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Ltd.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 67,489 shares to 271,123 shares, valued at $43.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 887,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.