Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Decreased Stake by $4.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Upped Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Valuation Declined

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 51.86M shares traded or 131.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 108,882 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,440 shares to 109,779 shares, valued at $14.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 41,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 33.27 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $361,804 activity. Shares for $161,237 were sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 0.15% stake. Everence Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 56,482 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has 0.07% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 57,373 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 41,505 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 119,034 shares. Fisher Asset Lc owns 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 428,230 shares. Wasatch Advsrs has 0.09% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Metropolitan Life Company New York invested in 0.01% or 6,098 shares. Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bb&T Corp holds 6,152 shares. Barclays Public Llc invested in 33,449 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mngmt Corp reported 13,146 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.94 million shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt reported 1.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gideon Cap Advisors has 7,582 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Associated Banc has 1.46% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grimes Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 5,316 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 66,819 shares. New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10 reported 347,552 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,193 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 11.35M shares. Trustco Bancorporation N Y reported 36,583 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Company invested in 16,010 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,445 shares to 71,510 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,865 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).