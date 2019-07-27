Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Cut Its Holding by $4.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; Blackstone Group LP Lowered Its Position in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) as Stock Rose

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 335,585 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 6.48% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 991,424 shares traded or 147.61% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. $59,155 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Service Automobile Association has 9,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De reported 122,914 shares. Sei has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The California-based Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Co De, a Connecticut-based fund reported 38,458 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com has 147,971 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd holds 293,674 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Trexquant LP stated it has 3,748 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 31,009 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Meeder Asset Inc holds 1,054 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street owns 1.12M shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on July 27, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Northern Arizona Healthcare and Omnicell Formalize Long-Term Partnership to Digitize, Automate Medication Management Processes – Arizona Daily Star” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OMNICELL, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Northern District of California against Omnicell, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) by 35,410 shares to 478,040 shares, valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 31,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $43.80 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $112,834 was made by ALLEN MARY TEDD on Monday, February 4. GRAY R BRADLEY had sold 20,000 shares worth $445,537.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 75,350 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $184.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NanoString to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NanoString files for mixed shelf offering; shares down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NanoString to Present at the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NanoString Launches Priority Site Program for New GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle holds 0.02% or 37,245 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 269,400 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0% or 25,400 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fin Corp has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Farallon Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 221,848 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New York-based Pura Vida Invests Lc has invested 5.15% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Gru One Trading LP reported 0% stake. 258,689 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 360,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.05% or 48,282 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 23,000 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 750,000 shares. 8,514 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc).