Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Shelton Capital Management Increased Its Position by $538,220; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Raised Its Position by $486,000 as Shares Declined

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 760.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 6,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, up from 833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 197,424 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 242,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.21M, up from 233,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 448 shares to 230 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,751 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72,900 shares to 428,100 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.