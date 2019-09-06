Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Decreased Position as Share Price Declined; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding by $13.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 1.96M shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT HAS INTRODUCED A DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3rd-quarter iron ore output up 8 pct, cuts forecast; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 18/04/2018 – PROSECUTORS, SAMARCO TO ASK FOR 30 DAYS TO CONCLUDE PLAN, WHICH IS PART OF POSSIBLE DEAL TO END ALL SUITS RELATED TO THE DISASTER IN BRAZIL; 06/05/2018 – BHP SAYS SOUTH FLANK IRON ORE PROJECT TO MEET QUALITY DEMAND; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 42,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 430,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.82M, down from 473,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 235,487 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Inv Advsrs Llc holds 3.99% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 61,066 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 77,393 shares. Brinker stated it has 4,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 4,003 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 13,748 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 1,658 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 672,556 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 0.09% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 14 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 41,505 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Marco Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Ar reported 8,575 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 119,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 29,570 shares to 47,790 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

