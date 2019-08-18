Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Trimmed Holding; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $1.15 Million as Stock Declined

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 644,488 shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 273,194 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 433,603 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants Inc owns 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 6,098 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 833 shares stake. 2,460 are owned by Ls Limited Com. Amer International Grp Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 11,191 are owned by Element Capital Management. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 55,069 shares in its portfolio. Tygh Capital holds 0.82% or 57,458 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 9,581 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank reported 150 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Co invested in 1.55 million shares or 3.48% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 13,666 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.05 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares to 176,412 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83 million for 21.79 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3,965 shares to 20,115 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 18,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Norinchukin State Bank The reported 0.03% stake. 4,278 are owned by Inv Counsel. 100,824 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Lc. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 24,617 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 373,238 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.08% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors accumulated 3,633 shares. Halsey Associate Ct stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Madison Investment reported 216,293 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corp reported 94,327 shares. Jensen Inv has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 226,500 are held by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Ledyard Savings Bank owns 1,900 shares.